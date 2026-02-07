Fresh Prep Chorizo & Sweet Potato Tacos Recalled For Wheat

by

Fresh Prep Chorizo & Sweet Potato Tacos are being recalled in Canada because they may contain wheat, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to wheat or who has celiac disease could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. The recall notice did not state whether or not any allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Fresh Prep Foods Inc.

The recalled item was sold at the retail level in the provinces of Alberta and British Columbia. The recalled product is Fresh Prep Chorizo & Sweet Potato Tacos (Chorizo Tacos). They are packaged in a 1150 gram container. The type of container is not specified in the recall notice. There is no UPC number for this product. And there are no codes on the product; they were delivered to customers from January 17 to January 22, 2026. No pictures of the recalled product were provided in the recall notice.

If you bought this product and you cannot eat wheat for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the tacos away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging the tacos, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.