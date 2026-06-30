Amy’s Organic Lentil Soup (Less Sodium) Recalled For Spoilage

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Amy’s Organic Lentil Soup (Less Sodium) is being recalled in Canada for spoilage because of container integrity defects. These products will most likely not make you seriously ill, but could cause nausea and vomiting. Anyone who has a weakened immune system or chronic illness may have a more serious illness. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Amy’s Kitchen LLC.

The recalled soup was sold nationally at the retail level. The recalled product is Amy’s Organic Lentil Soup (Less Sodium) that is packaged in 398 milliliter cans. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 0 42272 90583 6. The best before date for this soup is April 2027. And the lot number that is stamped on the item label is 60D0924. No pictures of the recalled product were provided in the recall notice.

If you purchased this item, do not eat the soup, even if you are going to reheat it thoroughly, because some bacteria can produce toxins that are not destroyed by heat. You can throw the soup away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping the cans so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.