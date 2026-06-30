Bakr Brown Butter Chocolate Chunk Cookie Dough Recalled

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Bakr Brown Butter Chocolate Chunk Ready to Bake Cookie Dough is being recalled because it may contain soy, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Bear Stewart LLC of Chicago, Illinois.

This ready to bake cookie dough was sold through Target stores in the states of Arizona, Utah, southern Nevada, and southern California starting on June 11, 2026. It is sold in the frozen section of the store.

The recalled product is Bakr Brown Butter Chocolate Chunk Ready to Bake Cookie Dough that is packaged in an 8 ounce dark blue pouch with a picture of the baked cookie on the front. It has the lot number 2606022 stamped on the package, which is on the bottom left corner on the back side of the pouch.

The recall was triggered when the company discovered that product containing soy was sold in packaging that did not reveal the presence of that allergen. The issue is that Bear Stewart’s S’mores Cookies were packaged into the Chocolate Chunk pouches.

If you bought this product with that lot number, and you cannot consume soy, do not eat it. You can throw the cookie dough away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging the product so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.