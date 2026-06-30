Advisory for Bebe Zito Ice Cream For Foreign Material

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A consumer advisory has been issued by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) for Bebe Zito ice cream and non dairy frozen dessert products for possible foreign material contamination. This poses a tooth injury, choking, mouth injury, and GI tract injury hazard. No reports of adverse reactions have been received by the company or the Minnesota Department of Agriculture to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Bebe Zito Ice Cream.

The recall was triggered during a routine inspection conducted by MDA inspectors. They found that products manufactured by the company may have been contaminated with metal and plastic fragments.

These products were sold exclusively through the Bebe Zito ice cream shops located at 704 West 22nd Street and 501 30th Avenue Southeast in Minneapolis, and in Woodbury at 9000 Hudson Road #615. The recalled items were also served at events catered by Bebe Zito Ice Cream, all between November 19, 2025, which was the date of the last inspection, and June 24, 2026.

Shakes and dirty sodas that were prepared and offered at the ice cream shops are not included in this advisory.

If you purchased these products and have them in your freezer, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging them so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.