Frigidaire Gas Ranges Recalled For Burn Hazard: Injuries Reported

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Frigidaire Gas Ranges are being recalled for a burn hazard. The ovens in the ranges can experience a delayed ignition of the oven’s bake burner, posing a risk of burn hazards to users. Electrolux Group and the Consumer Product Safety Commission are aware of 62 reports of the oven’s bake burner delayed ignition, including 30 reports of burn injuries. The manufacturer is Electrolux Consumer Products of Charlotte, North Carolina. The ranges were manufactured in the United States.

These ranges were sold at Lowe’s, The Home Depot, and other retail stores nationwide. They were also sold online at Frigidaire’s web site. They were available for purchase from June 2025 through January 2026 for between $630.00 and $2700.00. About 174,800 of these ranges were sold in the United States, and about 5,300 were sold in Canada.

The recalled items include Frigidaire, Frigidaire Gallery, and Frigidaire Professional Gas Ranges. The model numbers are FCFG3083AS, FCRG3083AD, FCRG3083AS, GCFG3060BD, GCFG3060BF, GCFG3070BF, GCRG3060BD, GCRG3060BF, PCFG3080AF, FCFG3062AB, FCFG3062AS, FCFG3062AW, FCRG3051BB, FCRG3051BS, FCRG3051BW, FCRG3052BB, FCRG3052BS, FCRG3052BW, FCRG3062AB, FCRG3062AS, FCRG3062AW, FCRG306LAF, and GCFG3059BF, within the serial number range of VF52200000 through VF54399999.The model and serial numbers are printed on a nameplate located in the drawer beneath the oven.

Consumers should stop using the ovens in these ranges immediately. Contact Electrolux Group for a free repair. The company will provide a professional in-home installation of a new bake burner at no cost. You can continue to use the cooktop burners on the range while waiting for the repair.