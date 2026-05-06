Giovanna Rana Beef Burrata Ravioli Recalled For Shrimp, Lobster

by

Giovanna Rana Beef Burrata Ravioli is being recalled because it may have a filling of shrimp in lobster sauce. Anyone who is allergic to shrimp or shellfish could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Rana Meal Solutions of Barlett, Illinois.

The ravioli was produced between March 10, 2026 and April 21, 2026. The recalled product is Giovanni Rana Rustic Beef Sauce and Creamy Burrito Cheese Ravioli. The ravioli is packaged in a dark brown 32 ounce plastic bag with a picture of the product on the front. The use by dates range from 05/14/2026 to 06/25/2026.

This item has the establishment number Est. 44870 stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The ravioli were shipped to Costco retail stores in the states of Maryland and New Jersey.

The problem was discovered and the recall was triggered when the company told FSIS that two consumers had complained, stating that the beef sauce and burrito ravioli actually contained shrimp ravioli.

Please check your freezer to see if you purchased this Giovanna Rana Beef Burrata Ravioli. If you did, and you can’t consume shrimp or lobster, do not eat it. You can throw the ravioli away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.