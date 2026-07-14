Glutinous Rice Balls With Black Sesame Filling Recalled For Peanut

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Glutinous Rice Balls With Black Sesame Filling are being recalled because they may contain peanuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is sensitive to or allergic to peanuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions hav been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Khong Guan Corporation.

This recalled product was sold at Weee!, Xin Wang Market, Garden Fresh Farmer’s Market, and Boss Supermarket in the states of California, Hawaii, New Jersey, and Texas. It was sold in retail stores and also online.

The recalled item is Glutinous Rice Balls with Black Sesame Filling that are packaged in a 14.1 ounce bag. The bag is turquoise in color with Asian characters and a picture of the product. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 6-908791-000053. And the date code is October 19, 2027.

The recall was triggered when a customer reported they thought peanuts were in the product. The label did not disclose that the product may contain peanuts.

If you bought this product and cannot eat peanuts, don’t eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.