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The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare has identified three dairies that are associated with the raw milk outbreak in that state caused by Campylobacter. The update does not mention how many people are ill now, but an earlier notice stated that there were about 60 people sick with Campylobacter infections.

The three dairies are Paradise Grove in Jefferson County, Lolita Farms in Kootenai County, and Evans Farmstead in Twin Falls County. All are cooperating with the investigation.

It is legal to sell raw milk for human consumption in Idaho. The Idaho State Department of Agriculture Dairy Bureau regulates raw milk in the state. Any producer who wants to sell raw milk in Idaho must have a permit issued by that agency.

Raw milk is milk that has not been pasteurized. It can be, and has been, contaminated with pathogens such as Campylobacter, E. coli, Salmonella, Listeria monocytogenes, and Brucella. Those pathogens will not affect the aroma, taste, appearance, or texture of the milk or milk products.

People who are at high risk for developing complications from food poisoning infections should avoid raw dairy products. That group includes the very young, the elderly, anyone with a chronic illness or compromised immune system, and transplant patients. If you or someone you know has developed the sympotms of a Campylobacter infection, especially if they are vullnerable, see your doctor as soon as possile. Don’t wait for symptoms to improve.

Campylobacter is a pathogen that can cause serious illness. One of the complications of this infection is Guillain-Barré Syndrome, which can cause temporary or permanent paralysis.

Symptoms of a Campylobacter infection usually start two to five days after ingesting food contaminated with this bacteria. People usually suffer from diarrhea that is often bloody, fever, and abdominal cramps. If you have consumed raw milk recenlty from those dairies in Idaho and have been ill, see your doctor. You may be part of this raw milk outbreak.