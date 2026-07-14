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Officials in Michigan suspect lettuce as cyclospora outbreak source, according to a July 13, 2026 news release. The release states, “While the investigation is ongoing, current results point to lettuce or salad greens as a potential source for this outbreak, although other food items cannot be completely ruled out. No specific type of product, grower, or supplier has been identified as the source.”

Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement, “Although we do not have a definite product identified as the source of the outbreak, we want to let Michiganders know what we have learned so far so they can take steps to protect their families. Early information has shown lettuce as a common product that regularly comes up during the investigation. We will continue to provide updates as we learn more.”

The news release also stated that the incubation period for cyclosporiasis is two weeks. That means patients may not be able to identify what made them sick; people usually think it was the last thing they ate. And there are complex food distribution networks in every state and across the country, which makes traceback complicated and difficult. These factors mean that pinpointing a source for this outbreak can take time.

Lettuce has been the source of cyclospora outbreaks in the past. The parasite clings to the leaves and hides in crevices and folds in the leafy green. It is impossible to clean lettuce well enough to remove every microscopic parasite. Rinses that contain vinegar or baking soda are not effective. Freezing does not kill this parasite. The only thing that destroys the oocyst is heat.

The case count in Michigan as of July 13, 2026 is 2,640. With the multiplier for this pathogen, which is 83.1, there could be 219,000 people sick in that state alone.

Officials have also ruled out recreational water exposure. That is not a recognized risk factor for cyclosporiasis, and there is no evidence linking water activities to the outbreak.

If you are going to eat lettuce, there are ways to reduce, but not eliminate, your risk of exposure. First, buy whole heads of lettuce, not bagged lettuce or salad mixes. Discard the outer layers of the lettuce head. Then thoroughly wash the inner leaves under clean running water.

If you or anyone in your family is in a high risk group for serious complications from a food poisoning infection, consider buying greens that are cooked, such as turnip greens, mustard leave, and collard greens instead of leaf lettuce.

And learn the symptoms of a cyclospora infection. Early diagnosis can help limit complications. You will probably need to tell your doctor that you want a test for the parasite, since it is not typically prescribed. The infection is treated with antibiotics and drinking lots of fluids to avoid dehydration.