Health Alert For Mama Cozzi’s Pizza Made With Cheese Recalled For Salmonella

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The USDA is issuing a health alert for Mama Cozzi’s breakfast pizza items made with cheese regulated by the FDA that was recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. The agency said that more downstream products will probably be identified as the recall and investigation progress. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Richelieu Foods of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin.

The recalled items include Mama Cozzi’s Biscuit Crust Sausage & Cheese Breakfast Pizza packaged in a 18.5 ounce box. This product was sold nationwide. The best if used by dates are October 15, 2026, October 21, 2026, October 22, 2026, October 23, 2026, and October 24, 2026. The establishment number, 5699, is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection on the box.

Also recalled is Mama Cozzi’s Biscuit Crust Cooked Pork Bely Crumbles, Cooked Bacon topping, Pepper & Onion Breakfast Pizza packaged in a 17.15 ounce box. The best by dates for this pizza are The best if used by dates are October 15, 2026, October 21, 2026, October 22, 2026, October 23, 2026, and October 24, 2026. The establishment number, 5699, is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. This product was also sold nationwide. You can see more pictures of the product labels here.

The recall was triggered when FDA told FSIS that multiple FSIS-regulated establishments received FDA-regulated ingredients made with dry milk powder that had been recalled.

Please check your freezer to see if you purchased these products. If you did, do not eat them, even if you are going to cook them thoroughly first, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the pizzas away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.