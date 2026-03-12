Hortex Mieszanka 9 – skBadnikowa Recalled For Glass Pieces

by

Hortex Mieszanka 9 – skBadnikowa, or Spring Vegetable Mix, is being recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of glass pieces. This poses a tooth injury, choking, mouth injury, and GI tract injury hazard. This recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, so there is no information about whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Polski Ogrod Sp. z o.o. of Skierniewice, Poland.

This product was sold at the retail level in the state of Illinois. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

The recalled product is Hortex Mieszanka 9 – skBadnikowa, or Spring Vegetable Mix, that is packaged in a 15.87 ounce container. The type of container was not mentioned. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 5 900477 018735. The lot number for this item is SoC1070925. No expiration date or best by date was provided.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging the item so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.