Joly’s 80% Vinegar Recalled For Hazardous Substance Violation

Joly’s 80% Vinegar is being recalled because it violates the Federal Hazardous Substance Act. This is not regular household vinegar. The product does not have the required warning labels and first aid treatment instructions. This product is a concentrated industrial cleaner. If ingested, the solution poses a deadly risk of poisoning. In addition, there is a risk of serious injury from chemical burns to the skin and eyes if it is improperly handled.

No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Joly’s LLC, doing business as Josie’Store, of Orlando, Florida. The product was manufactured in the United States.

This product was sold on Amazon from May 2025 through November 2025 for about $23.00. The recalled product is Joly’s 80% Vinegar in a 32 ounce bottles, packaged as a pack of two. The vinegar is in a white capped transparent bottle with an orange and red label with white lettering that reads, “Joly’s,” “80% Vinegar,” and “Dilutes to 5 Gallons.” There are no other markings on the container.

If you purchased this product, move it out of the sight and reach of children immediately. Contact Joly’s to receive a full refund and disposal instructions. Consumers will be asked to send an email to the company with a photo of the recalled product in its original packaging and the word “RECALLED” printed on the container.