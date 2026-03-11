Karns Foods Mini Dark Chocolate Raspberry Cups Recalled

by

Karns Foods Mini Dark Chocolate Raspberry Cups are being recalled because it may contain undeclared peanuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to peanuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product.

Because this recall was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Karns Prime and Fancy Foods of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

The recalled product is Karns Foods Mini Dark Chocolate Raspberry Cups that are packaged in 8 ounce clear plastic tamper evident packs. There are 36 to 42 cups packed per breakout. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice. The code information for this item is 07851. The product was packed on September 18, 2025.

If you purchased this product and you are allergic to or sensitive to peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first wrapping or double bagging the item so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.