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Kyan Culture and Farm Boy Microgreens are being recalled in Canada for possible pathogenic E. coli contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Kyan Culture Inc.

These items were sold at the retail level in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice.

The recalled products include Farm Boy Organic Broccoli Microgreens that are packaged in 65 gram containers. The UPC number is 8 50863 00030 9. All best before dates up to and including 5/22/26 are included. Also recalled is Farm Boy Organic Mild Mix Microgreens, also packaged in 65 gram containers. The UPC number for that product is 8 50863 00032 3, and all best before dates up to and including 5/19/2026 are included. Farm Boy Organic Spring Microgreens are also recalled. They are also packaged in 65 gram containers. The UPC number is 8 50863 00039 2, and all best before dates up two and including 5/19/2026 are included.

Kyan Culture Organic Microgreens – Broccoli are included in the recall. They are in a 65 gram container, with UPC number 8 50863 00004 0 and all best before dates up to and including 5/22/2026. Kyan Culture Organic Microgreens – Mild Mix are also recalled. They are packaged in 65 gram containers, with no UPC number and all best before dates up to and including 5/19/2026 recalled. Finally, Kyan Culture Organic Microgreens – Spring Mix, in 65 gram containers are recalled. The UPC number for that product is 8 50863 00028 6, and all best before dates up to and including 5/19/2026 are included.

If you bought any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first wrapping them so others can’t see them, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you ate any of these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.