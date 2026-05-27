TNVitamins and Doctor’s Pride Green Moringa Capsules Recalled

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TNVitamins and Doctor’s Pride green moringa capsules are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination because they may be part of an outbreak. The recalling firm is Total Nutrition of Deer Park, New York.

These recalled items were sold nationally through online platforms such as Amazon, Walmart, TikTok Shop, and Target. They were also sold through the company’s web sites. You can see more pictures of the recalled items at the FDA web site.

The capsules are packaged in white HDPE supplement bottles with smooth white caps. Each bottle contains 120 clear capsules filled with green moringa powder. The recalled items include TNVitamins Ultra Potent Complete Green Superfood Moringa 10,000 mg capsules. The lot number and expiration date pairs for this item are Lot 2507199 and expiration date September 2027, Lot 2512-304 and expiration date February 2028, and Lot 2793 and expiration date Febqrqury 2028.

Also recalled is Doctor’s Pride Complete Green Superfood Ultra Potent Moringa 10,000 mg capsules. The lot code is 2507199 and the expiration date is September 2027.

Total Nutrition has ceased distribution and sales of these products and has initiated removal orders across all channels while the investigation continues. No other TNVitamins or Doctor’s Pride products are involved in this recall.

If you purchased these items, do not consume them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging them so other people can’t see them. You can request a refund by contacting the company and providing your name, order number, and a photo of the product with the lot codes.

If you did consume these TNVitamins and Doctor’s Pride green moringa capsules, monitor your health for the symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection. If you do get sick, see your doctor.