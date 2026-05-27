Blackstone Parmesan Ranch Recalled in Canada For Salmonella

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Blackstone Parmesan Ranch Seasoning is being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is 846856 Ontario Inc.

This recalled product was sold at the retail level in the province of Ontario, and it was also sold online. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice. Blackstone Parmesan Ranch Seasoning is also being recalled in the United States.

The recalled product is packaged in 207 gram containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 7 17604 04106 2. The best before date for this product is August 5, 2027. And the code on the label is 2025-46172.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.