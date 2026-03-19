Mama Grande Gorditas and Doraditas Recalled For Allergens

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Mama Grande Gorditas and Doraditas are being recalled because they may contain wheat and soy, two of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, or anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Mama Grande Tortilla Factory of Mission, Texas.

These items were sold from February 2, 2025 through March 5, 2025 to retail stores and wholesale customers in the state of Texas. The recalled products are both Mama Grande products. They are Gorditas de Azucar that are packaged in clear plastic bags with UPC number 860010238134 stamped on the product label, and Doraditas de Azucar in clear plastic bags with UPC number 590123412345 printed on the label. All expiration dates for both products are included in this recall. You can see more product photos at the FDA web site.

The recall was triggered during an FDA inspection on March 5, 2026 that found that these items were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of wheat and soy allergens.

If you bought these products and you are allergic to wheat and/or soy, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging them so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.