Mamisan Lidocaine Ointment Recalled For Poisoning Hazard

by

Mamisan Lidocaine Ointment is being recalled because it poses a child poisoning hazard. The product violates the mandatory standard for child-resistant packaging. Lidocaine must be in this type of packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The manufacturer is MiramarLab of Doral, Florida, and the distributor is Plantimex Distributors of San Diego, California. The product was manufactured in the United States.

The recalled product is Mamisan Pain Relieving Topical Ointment jars. The ointment is packaged in an orange container with a white continuous threaded lid. The Mamisan trademark is printed on the label and on the top of the lid. The jar weighs 3.52 ounces and is plastic. The wraparound label includes instructions and drug facts. Only jars with UPC number 860006498115 are included in the recall.

This product was available for purchase at Walmart and Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from August 2024 through October 2025. It sold for about $10.00.

If you bought this product, immediately secure it out of the sight and reach of children. Contact Plantimex to receive a free replacement lid. Once the product is secure with the replacement lid, consumers can use the product as directed.