MN Consumer Advisory For Milkjam Creamery Ice Cream

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A Minnesota consumer advisory has been issued by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) for some Milkjam Creamery ice cream and non-dairy frozen dessert products for possible foreign material contamination in the form of metal fragments. This poses a tooth injury, mouth injury, choking, and GI tract injury hazard. No adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Milkjam Creamery of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

These products were sold exclusively through the Milkjam Creamery ice cream shop located in Minneapolis. You can see pictures of more products at the MDA web site.

The recalled products include:

Black Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert (pint package with lot code 052662-26)

Toasted Coconut Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert (pint package with lot code 052763-27)

Zahra Ice Cream (consumed in-store between May 26 to May 28, 2026)

Ridin’ Duuuurty Ice Cream (consumed in-store between May 26 to May 28, 2026)

With the exception of Zahra and Ridin’ Duuuurty ice cream items, all products have the lot codes on the packages.

If you purchased any of these products, do not consume them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging or wrapping them so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.