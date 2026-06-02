Motor City Pizza 5 Cheese Bread Recalled For Possible Salmonella

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Motor City Pizza 5 Cheese Bread is being voluntarily recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Champion Foods of New Boston, Michigan.

The recall was triggered when California Dairies recalled their dry milk powder for possible contamination. Routine testing conducted by the seasonings blend manufactured before it was used to make this product found no pathogens, but the recall is being issued out of and abundance of caution.

The recalled products were sold nationwide at retailers including Costco, Walmart, Giant Landover, Grocery Outlet, Jewel, Kroger, Schnucks, Target, C&S, Bozzuto’s, Brookshire Grocery, Meijer, Food City, KeHe, Lipari, Publix, Merchants Dis Hickory, PDI/Hy-Vee, River Valley, SpartanNash, Supervalu, and UNFI. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

The recalled items include Motor City Pizza 5 Cheese Bread Single Pack. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 8 70375 00511 1. The sell by dates for this product are 2/4/2027, 2/5/2027, 2/23/2027, 2/24/2027, 3/9/2027, 3/10/2027, 3/17/2027, 3/18/2027, 3/24/2027, 3/25/2027, 4/7/2027, 4/8/2027, 4/20/2027, and 4/21/2027.

Also recalled is Motor City Pizza 5 Cheese Bread 2 Pack. The UPC number for that product is 8 70375 00509 8, and the sell by dates are 2/3/2027, 2/4/2027, 2/24/2027, 2/25/2027, 3/10/2027, 3/11/2027, 3/18/2027, and 3/25/2027. The sell by dates are printed in black inside the cheese bread image on the front of the box.

If you bought this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to reheat it thoroughly, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this product.

If you ate this cheese bread, monitor your health for the symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.