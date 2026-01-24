Navitas Organics Chia Seeds Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Navitas Organics Chia Seeds are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. This recall is a precautionary measure since the company’s chia seed supplier issued a recall. The organic chia seeds have not tested positive for Salmonella, and no illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Navitas Organics.

The chia seeds were sold nationally at the retail level. Stores such as Whole Foods Market, and online retailers, including Amazon, carried this product.

The recalled product is Navitas Organics Chia Seeds that are packaged in an 8 ounce gray stand up pouch. A picture of the seeds is on the front in a white spoon, and the product name is printed in black on a white square. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 858847000284.

The lot codes and best by date pairs are W31025283 and Best If Used By: End APR 2027, W31025286 and Best If Used By: End APR 2027, W31025287 and Best If Used By: End APR 2027, and W31025311 – Best If Used By: End MAY 2027, W31025314 and Best If Used By: End MAY 2027, W31025315 and Best If Used By: End MAY 2027, W31025316 and Best If Used By: End MAY 2027, and W31025317 and Best If Used By: End MAY 2027. You can see more pictures of the product at the FDA web site.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, after opening the bag, discarding the chia seeds, and disposing of the bag so it is unusable. Or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate these chia seeds, monitor your health for the symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.