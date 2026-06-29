More Lots of TNVitamins Moringa Powder Recalled For Salmonelal

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More lots of TNVitamins moringa powder and capsules are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. This is the third time the company’s original recall, which was issued on May 27, 2026, has been expanded. The recalling firm is Total Nutrition Inc. of Deer Park, New York. No illnesses have been reported that are linked to these newly recalled products, but other TNVitamins moringa powder products are implicated in a Salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 119 people in 36 states.

These recalled products were sold through Amazon, Walmart, TikTok Shop, and Target online platforms, and were also sold at the company’s web site. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

The recalled items include TNVitamins Moringa Capsules in 1200 milligram size. They are packaged in a white HDPE supplement bottle with a smooth white cap. There are 90 capsules in each bottle, each filled with green organic moringa powder The product number is AB9917, the lot number is 2800, and the expiration date is 2/2028.

Also recalled is TNVitamins moringa powder. It is packaged in a white HDPE jar with a smooth white cap. Each bottle contains 96 grams of green organic moringa powder. The product number is AB9904, the lot number is 2782, and the expiration date is 5/2028.

You can find the lot numbers on the bottom of the bottle, as well as near the barcode on the label. If your lot number does not match one of the lot numbers listed above, it is not affected by this recall.

If you purchased these dietary supplement products, do not consume them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first wrapping or double bagging them so others can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you did consume either of these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.