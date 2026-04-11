Orange Flavored Addall SR Shot and Capsules Contain DMAA

by

The FDA is warning consumers in a public health alert to avoid Orange Flavored Addall SR Shot and Addall XL Capsules because they contain DMAA and DMHA, which are unlawful ingredients. DMAA, or 1,4-dimethylamylamine, and DMHA, or 2-amino-6-methylheptane, are synthetic, high risk stimulants that are banned. Lab testing found that these products contained the unlawful and undeclared ingredients.

The Addall XR Shot contains phenibut (β-phenyl-GABA), an unlawful ingredient in dietary supplements, as well as the undeclared 1,4-dimethylamylamine. The Addall XL capsules contain DMHA and DMAA. You can see more pictures of the products at the FDA web site.

These compounds can elevate blood pressure and could lead to cardiovascular complications, including shorteners of breath, tightening of the chest, and heart attacks. Phenibut can cause neurocognitive side effects such as fatigue, poor balance, and loss of consciousness. The primary risk with that compound is of potential addiction, which can happen even if the compound is only ingested a few times. And consuming phenibut can cause life-threatening complications if it is used in combination with other substances, either prescribed or illicit.

These supplements are distributed by ZMB Enterprises. They are sold online and also nationwide at gas stations and convenience stores. The FDA asked the company to recall both products on January 6, 2026, but they would only recall the Addall XR Shot and told the FDA they would no longer use phenibut. The company declined to recall Addall XL capsules. The public health alert was issued to inform consumers about the health risks of these products.

If you purchased either of these products, do not use them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging them so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you did consume these products and have been ill, contact your doctor immediately.