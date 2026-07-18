Mogo Moringa Salmonella Outbreak Ends With 34 Sick

The Mogo moringa Salmonella outbreak has ended with 34 people sick in 22 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That is an increase from the 18 patients reported in the update issued on May 27, 2026. This outbreak was first identified by PulseNet in May 2026.

The case count by state is: California (1), Florida (2), Georgia (1), Illinois (1), Iowa (1), Idaho (1), Massachusetts (1), Maryland (1), Michigan (1), Minnesota (2), North Carolina (4), North Dakota (1), Nebraska (1), New Hampshire (1), Oklahoma (1), Oregon (2), Pennsylvania (3), South Carolina (2), Tennessee (2), Texas (1), Washington (3), and Wisconsin (1). Illness onset dates range from August 27, 2025, 2026 to June 21, 2026. This is a longer time frame from the February 3, 2026 to April 7, 2026 in the previous update. The patient age range is from 1 to 93 years. Of 25 people who gave information to public health officials, 11 were hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 44%, which is much higher than the typical 20% hospitalization rate for Salmonella outbreaks.

Seventeen patients were interviewed by public health officials about what they ate the week before they got sick. Of those 17 people, 14, or 82% reported consuming moringa powder capsules, including 11 who reported Mogo brand capsules. One person said they consumed the capsules while breastfeeding. That woman’s infant was sickened with the outbreak strain.

Whole genome sequencing showed that bacteria from patient samples are closely related genetically. This means that the people in this outbreak got sick from the same food.

State officials in Florida, Tennessee, and Washington collected opened containers of Mogo moringa powder capsules from patients homes. They tested positive for Salmonella contamination. The Salmonella in those samples was closely related to bacteria from patient isolates.

This outbreak is over, but moringa capsules have a long shelf life. Mogo recalled two lots of their moringa capsules on May 26, 2026. If you have any of these products in your home, throw them away in a secure trash can, or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you consumed this product recently, monitor your health for the symptomss of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.

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