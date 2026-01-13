Outside the Breadbox Bread Crumbs Recalled For Egg and Milk

by

Outside the Breadbox Bread Crumbs are being recalled because they may contain eggs and milk, two of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is VH Foods doing business as Outside the Breadbox of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

This product was sold at the retail level in the state of Colorado and was also sold online. It was available for purchase between November 24, 2025 and December 1, 2025.

The recalled product is Outside the Breadbox Bread Crumbs that are packaged in an 8 ounce clear stand up pouch. The pouch has a white label with printing in red and black. The UPC number for this product is 873899001554. The expiration date of May 20, 2026 is stamped on the bottom of the pouch.

The recall was triggered when the company found that the egg and milk product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of those allergens. The was an isolated incident that occurred on one production date.

If you purchased this item and you cannot consume eggs or milk, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.