Oysters and Clams Recalled For Norovirus in Washington State

Oysters that are associated with a norovirus outbreak, and clams are being recalled in Washington state, according to the Interstate Shellfish Sanitation Conference (ISSC). There is a norovirus outbreak in that state that has sickened at least 11 people.

Oysters are filter feeders, which means that as seawater flows through them, they trap their food and can also trap pathogens such as viruses and bacteria. Then when the oysters are eaten raw or undercooked, they can make someone sick.

The recalled oysters are from Growing Area Drayton Harbor. The recall dates are February 13, 2026 through March 3, 2026. All species of oysters are included in this recall. The recalled shellfish are Drayton Harbor Oyster Company (WA-1723-SS) harvested oysters, Lummi Indian; and Business Council (WA-0098-SS) harvested Manila clams.

The oysters were shipped to retailers within the state of Washington, and the Manila clams were shipped to the states of Arizona, California, Nevada, New York, Oregon, and to Canada. No pictures of the recalled products or hang tags were provided in the recall notice.

All distributors said they have contacted these retail establishments about this product. It’s likely that all of the shellstock has been consumed.

If you purchased these shellfish, do not eat them and do not serve or sell them to others. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can contact your distributor for a refund. If you ate these shellfish, monitor your health for the symptoms of a norovirus food poisoning infection. If you get sick, see your doctor.