CuddleCubs Teething Toy Sets Recalled For Choking Hazard

CuddleCubs Teething Toy Sets are being recalled for a choking hazard. The toys violate the mandatory standard for toys. The toys contain a pull string that is smaller and longer than permitted. The strings can reach the back of a child’s throat and become lodged, posing a risk of respiratory distress and a deadly choking hazard. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is the importer, Foshanshi Kaijinying Dianzishangmao Youxiangongsi (Foshan Kaijinying Electronic Commerce Co., Ltd.), doing business as YouRfocus, of China. The toy was manufactured in China.

The recalled product is Cuddlecubs Creations Baby Highchair Teething Toy Sets. There are about 106 of these products that have been sold in this country. They were for sale on Amazon from December 2024 through April 2026 for between $15.00 and $19.00.

The recall is for CuddleCubs Teething Toy Sets that are in colors BlueOrange and YellowOrange. The sets have a suction cup pull strength leather set featuring a chick-shaped tether and pull string toy. The pull string has an orange bug shaped center ball with six long, silicone pull strings of various colors running through the ball, and one light green center string.

If you bought this product, stop using it immediately and take it away from children. Contact YouRfocus for a full refund. You will be asked to destroy the toy by cutting all silicone strings and writing the word DESTROYED on the main body of the toy in permanent market. Send a photo of the destroyed toy to the company, and then dispose of the product.