Pedigree High Protein Wet Dog Food Recalled For Plastic, Metal

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Pedigree High Protein Wet Dog Food in Chopped Chicken & Duck Flavor is being recalled for foreign material contamination in the form of plastic and metal pieces. The dog food was also sold fraudulently. It was sent to a third party vendor for destruction when the company discovered the problem, but it was diverted and sold into the marketplace in the United States. No reports of injuries have been received to date. The recalling firm is Mars Petcare US of Franklin, Tennessee.

The recall is for two lots of Pedigree High Protein Wet Dog Chopped Chicken & Duck Flavor that is packaged into 13.2 ounce metal cans. The potential presence of sharp metal and plastic foreign material in cans could pose a hazard that range from choking to lacerations to blockages in the GI tract. The lot codes that are recalled are 613C3KKCFC and 613C1KKCFC.

Mars is working with authorities to find out how these products entered the marketplace. Please check to see if you purchased this product with those lot numbers. If you did, do not feed it to your pet. You can throw the dog food away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping it so others can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.