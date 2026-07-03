Cuisinart Grill Brushes Recalled For Ingestion Hazard

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Cuisinart Grill Brushes are being recalled because they pose an ingestion hazard. The small metal wire bristles on the brushes can detach and then stick to the grill or food. Swallowing these bristles can cause serious internal injuries that could require surgery.

There are 54 reports of small wire bristles detaching from the brushes. Three people who swallowed the bristles needed medical treatment to remove them from their digestive tract. The recalling firm is the importer, Conair of Stamford, Connecticut. The brushes were manufactured in China.

The recalled product is Cuisinart metal wire bristle grill brushes. They have black plastic, stainless steel, and wood handles. The word “Cuisinart” is stamped on the brush handle. Some of the brushes were sold as part of the Premium Grill 10 Piece set (CGS-2010), 13 Piece Wooden Handle Grill Tool Set (CGS-W13), 14 Piece Deluxe Stainless Steel Grill Set (CGS-5014), and 20 Piece Deluxe Grill Set, (CGS-5020). There are 1,719,995 brushes included in this recall.

The model numbers for the Cuisinart grill brushes include CCB-100, or the Triple Bristle Grill Cleaning Brush, that was sold between January 2013 and March 2026; CCB-4125, or the 4-in-1 Grill Cleaning Brush with Stainless Steel Wire Bristles that was available between October 2022 and March 2026; and CCB-5014, or the BBQ Grill Cleaning Brush and Scraper 16.5″ Stainless Steel, sold from June 2009 through March 2026.

Also recalled is CCB-6450, or the Triple Bristle Grill Brush SS Bristles, sold from January 2025 through March 2026; CCB-8012, or the 2-in-1 Grill Brush Bristle/Coil, sold from January 2025 through March 2026, and CCB-4114, or the Pizza Stone Cleaning Brush, sold in 2024.

Finally, CCB-W2 is recalled. This is the Wood Grill Cleaning Brush 18.5″ with Pakka Wood Handle that was sold from March 2024 through July 2025; and CSBS-777, or Steam Clean Grill Brush that was sold from March 2014 through July 2025.

These brushes were sold at Burlington, TJ Maxx, and Ross stores, and online including at Amazon and Cuisinart.com from June 2009 through March 2026. The cost ranged from $8.00 and $20.00

If you purchased any of these brushes, stop using them immediately. Throw the brush away and contact Conair for a full refund or credit for use at Cuisinart.co for a full refund plus 20% of the cash refund amount.