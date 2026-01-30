Policom Mandor Almond Hazelnut Pistachio Drink Recalled For Milk

by

Policom Mandor Almond Hazelnut Pistachio Drink is being recalled in Canada because it contains milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to milk proteins, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they drink this product. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is ItalGusto Inc. (O/A Marchese Importing & Distribution).

The recalled product was sold at the retail level in the province of Ontario. No pictures of the recalled item were provided in the recall notice.

The recalled item is Pollicom Mand’or Almond Hazelnuts Pistachio Drink that is packaged in 1000 milliliter containers. The recall notice did not state which type of container was used. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 010024 003125. And the code and best by date for this product are 29/08/27 L2415.

If you purchased this item and you cannot consume milk for any reason, do not drink it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first wrapping or double bagging the drink so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.