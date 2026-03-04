Recall of Ajinomoto Foods Products For Foreign Material Expanded

by

The recall of Ajinomoto Foods products for possible foreign material contamination has been expanded. The original recall, issued on February 19, 2026, included Trader Joe’s and Ajinomoto Chicken Fried Rice. The foreign material is pieces of glass, which pose a tooth injury, mouth injury, choking injury, and GI tract injury hazard. There are no confirmed reports of injuries received by the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Ajinomoto Foods North America of Portland, Oregon.

The recall includes about 33,617,045 additional pounds of various ready to eat and not ready to eat chicken and pork fried rice, ramen, and shu mai dumplings, for a total of about 36,987,575 pounds of products. You can see more pictures of the recalled foods at the USDA web site. These products were sold frozen.

You can see the long list of recalled products at the USDA web site. They include Ajinomoto De Style Tokyo Ramen A LA Shoyu Sauce, Fried Rice Authentic Japanese Style, Japanese Style Yakitori Chicken Fried Rice Char Grilled Chicken, Japanese Style Kurobuta Pork Fried Rice, Tokyo Style Shoyu Ramen Noodles, and Yakitori Chicken With Japanese Style Fried Rice. It also includes Tai Pei Ultimate Freid Rice, Tai Pei Chicken Fried Rice, Kroger Chinese Insprations Chicken Fried Rice, Ling Ling Restaurant Style Fried Rice Yakitori Chicken, Trader Joe’s Chicken Fried Rice, and Trader Joe’s Shiu Mai Dumplings,

These items have the establishment numbers P-18356, P-18356B, or P-47971 stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were shipped to retail locations nationwide. Certain Ajinomoto items were exported to Canada and Mexico.

The recall was triggered when the company notified FSIS that it had received multiple consumer complaints of glass int he product. The company established that carrots used to make the products were the likely source of the glass.

Please look at the list of recalled products carefully. If you purchased any of them, do not eat them. You and throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.