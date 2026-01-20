Recall of Tri-Union Seafood Tuna Expanded With More Products

by

The recall of Tri-Union Seafood Tuna from February 2025 has been expanded to include more products. These quarantined products were inadvertently released. The original recall was triggered when the company’s supplier said that the “easy open” pull tab can lid had a manufacturing defect that may allow contamination with Clostridium botulinum spores.

The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have occurred in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Tri-Union Seafoods of El Segundo, California.

These items were shipped to Maijer stores in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin. They were also shipped to Giant Foods in Maryland and Virginia. Finally, they were shipped to Alberetsons, Safeway, Vons, and Pavillions stores in California.

The recalled products have specific can codes and best if used by dates. Those numbers are stamped on the bottom of the cans.

The recalled items include Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive oil in 5.0 ounce cans or a 4 pack. The UPC number stamped on the label is 4800073265. The can code and best by date pairs are can code S84N D2L and best by date 1/21/2028; and can code S84N D3L and best by date 1/24/2028.

Also recalled is Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Sea Salt, also packaged in 5 ounce cans. The UPC number for this product is 4800013275, the can code is S88N D1M, and the best by date is 1/17/2028.

If you bought these canned tuna products, do not eat them. Remember that botulism contamination does not change the look, flavor, aroma, or texture of the food. You can throw the seafood away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate either of these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of botulism food poisoning for the next four days. If you do get sick, see a doctor immediately because this is a medical emergency.