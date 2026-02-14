Rosabella Moringa Capsules Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Rosabella Moringa Capsules are being recalled because they may be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria. There are seven illnesses linked to the consumption of this product. This outbreak was just announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The recalling firm is Ambrosia Brands of New York, New York.

This dietary supplement was sold to consumers nationwide in the United States. It was sold through the company’s direct to consumer website and also through its Tik Tok Shop since February 2025. There may also have been unauthorized third party distribution through Ebay, Shein, or other sites. None of the recalled lots were sold on Amazon, since the company has no authorized resellers there, but if you did buy this product on that site, check your lot numbers.

The recalled product is Rosabella Moringa Capsules that are packaged in white 60 count bottles. A green banner in the center of the bottle has the product name and information about the supplement. The lot codes are printed on the bottom of the bottles. The lot code is the middle seven digits of the code that is printed above the expiration date. The expiration dates for this recalled dietary supplement range from 03/2027 to 11/2027.

All of the affected lot numbers start with 1356 as the SKU number, and end in a -1 or -2 after the lot code. You can see the long list of lot code and expiration date pairs at the FDA web site.

If you bought this product, do not consume it. You should throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging the jars so other people can’t see them.

If you did consume this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.