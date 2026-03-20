Salem Foods 7 Spices and Chicken Shawarma Spices Recalled

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Salem Foods 7 Spices and Chicken Shawarma Spices in two flavors are being recalled in Canada because they contains wheat, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the product labels as required. Anyone who is allergic to wheat or who has celiac disease could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is 1690161 Ontario Inc.

These products were sold nationally at the retail level. The recalled products include Salem Foods 7 Spices that is packaged in a 200 gram clear bottle with a light gold label. The label has a green banner at the top with the brand name in white on a red background. Pictures of spices are on the label. The UPC number for this product is 8 25685 00147 6o, and the best before date is January 22, 2028.

Also recalled is Salem Foods Chicken Shawarma Spices, also packaged in a 200 gram clear container with the same markings. The UPC number for that product is 8 25685 00148 3, and the best before date is January 23, 2028. You can see more pictures of the products at the CFIA web site.

If you bought either of these products and you cannot consume wheat, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, after first double bagging them so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.