Sanven Vevor Ice Crushers Recalled For Burn Hazard

by

Sanven Vevor Ice Crushers are being recalled because a thermal event can ignite, posing a burn hazard and fire hazard. There have been two reports of thermal events, including one fire. The recalling firm is Sanven Technology, doing business as Vevor of Rancho Cucamonga, California. The product was manufactured in China.

The recalled product is Sanven Vevor Ice Crusher that was designed for consumer use. The product has a handle that consumers press down to lead ice into a shoot. The handle activates a cutter within the feed shoot. The product was advertised as Ice Shavers, Ice Cutters, and Snow Cone Makers.

The machines were all sold under the model number BY-300 and BY-300 FS. They are available in the colors yellow, red, silver, and blue. “Vevor” and the model number are printed on a label at the top of the product. You can see more pictures of the recalled product at the CPSC web site.

This item was sold at Vevor.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com, HomeDepot.com and Lowes.com from July 2021 through July 2025 for between $40.00 and $86.00. There are about 11,650 of these products that are subject to the recall. And about 1060 were sold in Canada.

If you bought this product, stop using it immediately. Contact Sanven for a full refund. Email a photograph of the ice crusher with the unplugged power cord cut in half to get the refund.