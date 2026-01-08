Sapori Amaretti Cookies Recalled For Hydrocyanic Acid

by

Sapori Amaretti Cookies, which are made with almonds, are being recalled because they contain elevated levels of hydrocyanic acid, also called hydrogen cyanide. Plants such as almonds and apricots synthesize cryogenic glycosides, which release hydrogen cyanide upon hydrolysis, such as chewing. The maximum level for whole almonds, according to European Union regulations, is 35 mg/kg. The recall notice did not state the level in this particular product.

Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these almonds. The recalling firm is D. Coluccio & Sons Inc. of Brooklyn, New York.

The recalled product is Sapori Amaretti Cookies that are packaged in 175 gram containers. The lot number and best before date pairs for this product are lot number L355122 1 and Best Before Date 02.05.2026, and lot number L355246 1 and Best Before Date 03.09.2026.

No pictures of the recalled product were provided in the recall notice. The cookies were sold at the retail level in the states of New York, New Jersey, Georgia, and California. About 800 units of this product are included in the recall.

If you purchased this item, do not eat it. You can throw the cookies away in a secure trash can with a tight lid, after first wrapping or double bagging the container so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.