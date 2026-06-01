Shirreza Tahini Halva With Date Sap Recalled For Salmonella

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Shirreza Tahini Halva With Date Sap is being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Hafez International Trading Inc.

This item, which is a candy made from tahini, was sold at the retail level in the provinces of British Columbia and Ontario. The recalled product is Shirreza Tahini Halva with Date Sap that is packaged in 400 gram plastic orange containers. A picture of the product is on the front of the package, with two dates balanced on top. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 6 261747 302923. And the best by date for this item is 12-27. The recall was triggered by the company.

If you purchased this item, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund. Wash your hands well with soap and water after handling this product.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.