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Simply Nature Spinach Bites Recalled For Rodent Hair

March 19, 2026 by

Simply Nature Spinach Bites are being recalled because they may be contaminated with foreign material in the form of rodent hair. Rodents can carry all kinds of diseases, from hantavirus to Salmonella and E coli.

Simply Nature Spinach Bites Recalled For Rodent Hair

Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Dr. Praeger’s Sensible Foods of Elmwood Park, New Jersey.

This item was sold in the states of Maryland and Pennsylvania at the retail level. The recalled product is Simply Nature Spinach Bites that are packaged in 12 ounce containers. The bites are individually wrapped in plastic and are sold frozen. The lot number is G25CF-02B, the product number is AL-SP, and the UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 4099100247992. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the notice.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging or wrapping it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

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