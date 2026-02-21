Spicy Breakfast Burrito Recalled For Small Hard Plastic Fragments

by

Spicy Breakfast Burrito is being recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the firm of small hard plastic fragments. This poses a tooth injury, GI tract injury, and choking hazard.

Because this recall notice was not posted on the regular FDA recall page, but instead on the Enforcement Reports page, there is no mention of any injuries being reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is MG Foods – Compass Group of Oak Creek, Wisconsin.

The recalled product was sold at the retail level in these states: Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the notice. There are about 3,099 units of this product that were sold in the United States.

The recalled product is Spicy Breakfast Burrito in a flour tortilla. The net weight of the product is 10 ounces or 283 grams. The UPC number that is stamped on the products label is 1 00001-00029 7. This is a refrigerated product. The fresh thru dates for this item are 1/21/26, 1/22/26, 1/25/26, 1/26/26, 1/27/26,

If you purchased this product and froze it for later use, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging or wrapping it so other people can’t see if, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.