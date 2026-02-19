Stellar Bay Oysters Recalled in Canada Amid Norovirus Outbreak

by

Stellar Bay Oysters are being recalled in Canada amid a norovirus outbreak in that country. The number of people sickened is not mentioned in the recall notice. The recalling firm is Stellar Bay Shellfish Ltd.

The oysters were sold in the province of British Columbia at the retail level and were also sold to hotels, restaurants and institutions. They may also have been distributed in other provinces and territories. You can see more pictures of product labels and tags at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency web site.

The recalled products include Stellar Bay Shellfish Farmed Oyster, Kusshi packaged in 5 dozen count. There is no UPC number for this product. The harvest date is 01-29-26. The process date is 01-29-26, and the harvest area/location is BC-17-20 Nanoose bay CLF #1401656. The original harvest day is 019-LOT-W-4-019-6.

Also recalled is the same product, also packaged in 5 dozen count. There is no UPC number for this product either. The harvest date is 01-28-26. The process date is 01-28-26. The harvest area/location is BC 17-20 Nanoose Bay CLF #1401656. The original harvest day is 019-LOT-W-4-019-6.

If you purchased these oysters, do not eat them and do not serve or sell them to others. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them, or contact your distributor for a refund.

If you ate these oysters, monitor your health for the symptoms of norovirus for the next few days. If you do get sick, stay home from work or school until symptoms have ended.