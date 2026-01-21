Suzanna’s Kitchen Grilled Chicken Breast Recalled For Listeria

by

Suzanna’s Kitchen Grilled Chicken Breast is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No reports of illness have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Suzanna’s Kitchen of Norcross, Georgia.

This item was produced on October 14, 2025. The recalled product is 10 pound cases containing two 5 pound bags of fully cooked ready to eat grilled chicken breast fillets with rib meat. The lot code for this product is 60104 P1382 287 5 J14. That code is stamped on the side of the case and on the packages of the chicken.

This product has the establishment number P-1382 stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The chicken was shipped to distribution centers for foodservice sales in the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Carolina, and Ohio.

The problem was discovered and the recall was triggered when a third party lab reported a positive Listeria result in the product.

If you purchased this chicken, do not eat it and do not serve or sell it to others. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can call your distributor and arrange for a return.

If you ate this chicken, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.