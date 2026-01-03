Town Food Aluminum Saucepans Recalled For Lead

by

Town Food Aluminum Saucepans are being recalled because they can leach food into lead during cooking. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the use of these products. The recalling firm is Town Food Service Equipment of Brooklyn, New York.

Lead is toxic to humans and can affect people of any age or health status, and there is no known safe level of exposure to lead. Even low levels of lead exposure can cause serious health problems, particularly in children and fetuses. Consuming food with elevated lead levels can contribute to elevated levels of lead in the blood. Children and babies are more susceptible to lead toxicity because of their smaller body size, metabolism, and rapid growth. At low levels, children may not have obvious symptoms but can still experience trouble learning, low IQ, and behavior changes. At higher levels of lead exposure, people may experience fatigue, headache, stomach pain, vomiting, or neurologic changes.

There are four sizes of this product included in this recall. They are all Town Food saucepans. The saucepans have indented gradations on the interior, and plated steel handles riveted to the body.

They include 1 quart aluminum saucepans with item number 35400 and SKU number 843784003559, 1-1/2 quart aluminum saucepans with item number 34501 and SKU number 843784003566, 2 quart aluminum saucepans with item number 35402 and SKU number 43784003573, and 3 quart aluminum saucepans with item number 35403 and SKU number 843784003580.

The saucepans being recalled were distributed in the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Puerto Rico, and Quebec City, Canada through its network of authorized food service equipment dealers, which include retailers. They were available for purchase between January 1, 2023 and November 30, 2025.

The recall was triggered by the results of a sampling program conducted by the FDA. Town Food has ceased production and distribution of the products while an investigation is conducted.

If you bought any of these products, stop using them immediately. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.