Two JuneBar Snack Bar Flavors Recalled For Milk and Soy

by

Two JuneBar snack bar flavors are being recalled because they contain milk and soy, two of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. One customer reported an allergic reaction to milk. That’s how the company became aware of the problem. The recalling firm is Juniper Granola of Rochester, New York.

The flavors of the recalled Junebar snack bars are Chocolate Cherry and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip. They have the batch labels L1300, L1300A, L1300B, or L1301A printed on the back of the bar pouch, near the bottom. The bars were sold in the state of New York during January 2026, through grocery stores or through direct deliveries from web site orders.

The problem was caused by an oversight in the company’s sourcing process. A box of non-vegan chips, which were made with milk and soy, were included in production.

If you purchased either of these products and you cannot eat milk or soy, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping them so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.