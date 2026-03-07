Valley Springs Bottled Water Recalled For Insanitary Conditions

by

Valley Springs Bottled Water is being recalled because it was produced under insanitary conditions. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Valley Springs Artesian Gold, LLC of Portage, Wisconsin.

The water was sold at the retail level in the states of Illinois and Wisconsin. No pictures of the recalled products were included in the recall notice. All codes are included in the recall.

The recalled products include Valley Springs 100% Natural Bottled Water packaged in the following size plastic jugs with plastic caps: 1 gallon or 128 ounces with UPC number 0 31193-00701 9, 2.5 gallon or 320 ounces with UPC number 0 31193-01501 4, Infant Water in 1 gallon or 128 ounce jugs with UPC number 0 31193-01401 7, and Daisy’s Doggy Water in 1 gallon or 128 ounce jugs with UPC number 0 31193-90100 3.

Also recalled is Valley Springs 100% Natural Bottled Water Fluoride Added in 1 gallon or 128 ounce bottles. The UPC number for this product is UPC 0 31193-01301 0. Finally, Valley Springs Steamed Distilled Water packaged in 1 gallon or 128 ounce bottles is included in this recall. The UPC number is 0 31193-00601 2.

If you bought any of these water products, do not use them and do not consume them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. If you pour the water down the drain, sanitize your kitchen sink with a mixture of one tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach and one gallon of water.