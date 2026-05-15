Fly by Jing Creamy Sesame Noodles Recalled For Peanuts

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Fly by Jing Creamy Sesame Noodles are being recalled because this product may have been exposed to cross-contact from peanuts. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat this product. The recall notice did not state whether or not any allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Fly By Jing of Los Angeles, California.

The company started the recall when they found that a third party manufacturer produced the noodles on equipment that also processes peanuts. No other noodle flavors or Fly By Jing sauce products are affected by this recall.

This product was sold nationwide through retail stores including Whole Foods and Thrive Market, and were also sold online through the company’s web site. They were available for purchase from February 1, 2026 to May 8, 2026.

The recalled products include Fly by Jing Creamy Sesame Noodles sold in a single pack. The UPC number stamped on the product label is 8-50052-23988-6. The best before dates are October 15, 2026, December 6, 2026, and March 23, 2027. Also recalled is the same product in a four pack. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 8-50052-23991-6, and the best by dates are October 15, 2026, December 6, 2026, and March 23, 2027. The best by dates are on the bottom or back of the package.

If you bought this product and you are allergic to peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after first wrapping it so others can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.