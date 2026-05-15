Winfield’s Dark Chocolate Bars Recalled For Undeclared Milk

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Winfield’s Dark Chocolate Bars are being recalled because they contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to milk, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is CBSL Commissary LLC of Houston, Texas.

These items were sold at the company’s three locations in Houston, Texas: CBRO Centre LLC doing business as Winfield’s Chocolate Bar, CBWA LLC doing business as Winfield’s Chocolate Bar, and CBRV LLC doing business as Winfield’s Chocolate Bar. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice.

The recalled products are all Winfield’s brand. They are all packaged in a clear cellophane bag with a bow. The recalled items include Dark Chocolate Cowboy with SKU number 00810079834907, Dark Chocolate Cat with SKU number 00810079833030, Dark Chocolate Teddy Bear with SKU number 00810079833405, Dark Chocolate Champagne Bottle with SKU number 00810079833733, and finally Dark Chocolate Easter Bunny with SKU number 00810079837892.

If you bought any of these products and you cannot consume milk, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging them so others can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.