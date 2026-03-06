Weber Metal Wire Bristle Grill Brushes Recalled For Ingestion

by

Weber Metal Wire Bristle Grill Brushes are being recalled for a possible ingestion hazard. Small metal wire bristles can detach from the brushes when they are used to clean a grill. Those bristles can stick to the grill or food, posing an ingestion hazard and risk of serious internal injuries that could require surgery. There are four reports of consumers who ingested metal bristles and needed medical treatment to remove the bristles from their digestive tract or throat. The importer is Weber-Stephen Products of Palatine, Illinois. The brushes were manufactured in China and Cambodia.

Weber is also aware of at least 38 reports where the small bristles detached from the grill brushes. About 3,200,000 of these brushes are included in this recall. They were sold online and in stores at Lowe’s, Home Depot, Ace Hardware, and Target. They were also sold online at Amazon and Weber.com. They were available from 2011 through 2026 for between $10.00 and $17.00. They have also been seen on resale sites, such as eBay.

The recalled products include metal wire bristle grill brushes with plastic or wood handles that measure between 12 and 21 inches long. Model number 6277 has a 12″ black plastic handle with a red ring stamped with the Weber grill logo. It was sold between 2021 and 2026. Also recalled is model number 6278, which has an 18″ black plastic handle with a red ring stamped with the Weber grill logo; it was also sold between 2021 and 2026.

Model number 6463 is included in this recall. It has 12″ bamboo handles with a silver metal scraper on the back branded with the Weber logo. It was sold between 2011 to 2021. Movel number 6464 has an 18″ bamboo handle with a silver metal scraper with the Weber logo. It was also sold from 2011 to 2021.

Model number 6493 is recalled. It has a 21″ black plastic handle with a black ring stamped with the Weber grill logo and a metal binder with the logo. It was sold between 2013 and 2021. Finally, model number 6494 has a 12″ black plastic handle with a black ring stamped with the Weber logo. It was sold between 2013 to 2021. You can see more pictures of the recalled brushes at the Consumer Product Safety Commission web site.

If you purchased any of these grill brushes, stop using them immediately. Contact Weber for a cold cleaning nylon bristle grill brush replacement. You will be asked to discard the recalled grill brushes.