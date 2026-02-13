Wellsley Farms Atlantic Salmon Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Wellsley Farms Atlantic Salmon is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Slade Gorton & Company of Waltham, Massachusetts.

This recalled product is Wellsley Farms Atlantic Salmon that is farm raised. It was sold in 2 pound bags at BJ’s Wholesale Club stores in these states: Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virgina, from January 31 through February 7, 2026.

The lot number for this item is 3896, and the UPC number is 888670025963. Those numbers are both printed on the reverse of the bag, below the cooking instructions and nutrition panel.

The recall was triggered when a random sample collected by the FDA was collected and tested. The company is investigating to find out how the contamination occurred.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it thoroughly, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the salmon away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this salmon, especially if was not thoroughly cooked, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.