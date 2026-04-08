E. coli Outbreak Prompts Raw Farm Raw Cheddar Cheese Recall

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An E. coli O157:H7 outbreak that has sickened at least nine people has finally prompted a Raw Farm Raw Cheddar Cheese recall, more than two weeks after the outbreak was announced. The farm originally refused to issue a recall.

The case count by state is: California (7), Florida (1), and Texas (1). The patient age range is from 1 to 28 years, with the median age of 2. More than half of the patients are under the age of 5. Illness onset dates range from September 1, 2025 to February 20, 2026. Of the eight patients who gave information to public health officials, three have been hospitalized, for a hospitalization rate of 37.5%. One person has developed hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure.

The recall notice stated that the following comments were withdrawn by Raw Farm:

“This Voluntary Recall is being performed under protest.”

“This Voluntary Recall is performed as a path forward.”

The following statement was added:

“While RAW FARM reserves its rights and disputes being the cause of this outbreak, in the interest of public health and safety, RAW FARM issues this Voluntary Recall.”

It is true that as of April 7, 2026, no pathogens have been found in Raw Farm cheese products, and no pathogens have been found in FDA samples or state health department samples. But testing is ongoing and the final results have not been released in all cases. Raw Farm is contesting the epidemiological links, which are that 100% of seven patients queried said they ate Raw Farm dairy products before getting sick. More specifically, five patients ate Raw Farm raw Cheddar cheese in 2026, and two patients drank Raw Farm raw milk in 2025.

The recalled cheeses include: Item 1050, Raw Cheddar Original sold in 8 ounce blocks. The barcode is 835204001177, the batch number is 20251027-2, and the expiration date is 8/23/2026. Also recalled is Item 1060, Raw Cheddar Original, in 80 ounce blocks. The barcode is 835204001160, the batch is 20251015-4, and the expiration date is 8/11/2026. Raw Cheddar Original, item 1075, sold in 16 ounce blocks, is included in the recall. The barcode is 835204000156, the batch code is 20251027-4, and the expiration date is 8/23/2026. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice.

Also recalled is Item 2076, Raw Cheddar Simply Shredded, sold in 80 ounce bags. The barcode is 835204000194, the batch is 20260205, and the expiration date is 5/6/2026. Item 1078, Raw Cheddar Jalapeño, is included. It its sold in 16 ounce blocks with barcode 835204000354, batch 20251128-1J, and expiration 9/24/2026. Item 1080, Raw Cheddar Simply Shredded, in 8 ounce bags, is included in this recall. The barcode is 835204001184, the batch is 20260212, and the expiration date is 5/13/2026. Finally, Item 1090, Raw Cheddar Jalapeño sold in 8 ounce blocks, is recalled. The barcode for that item is 835204000330o, the batch is 20251128-2J, and the expiration date is 9/24/2026. The recall is limited to Raw Farm cheddar cheese, and no other products were included in the recall.

If you bought any of these cheeses, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook with them, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you ate any of these cheeses or served them to others, monitor your health and theirs for the symptoms of an E. coli O157:H7 infection and hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). If anyone does get sick, see your doctor.