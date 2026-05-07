Zapp’s and Dirty Potato Chips Recalled For Possible Salmonella

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Zapp’s and Dirty Potato Chips are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Utz Quality Foods of Hanover, Pennsylvania.

The recall was triggered when the company was told that a seasoning containing dry milk powder sourced from California Dairies may be contaminated. The batches tested negative for Salmonella before use, but the recall was issued out of an abundance of caution.

The recalled products were sold nationwide at the retail level. They include 1.5 ounce App’s Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips with UPC number 83791272917 and best by date/batch code pairs of 3-Aug-26 and 26030070101, 10-Aug-26 and 26036070102, 17-Aug-26 and 26043070101, and 24-Aug-26 and 26052070103.

Also recalled is 2.5 ounce Zapp’s Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips with UPC number 83791272924. The best by date/batch code pairs are 3-Aug-26 and 26029070104, 17-Aug-26 and 26044070104, 17-Aug-26 and 26045070104, and 31-Aug-26 and 26058070104.

Zapp’s Bayou Blackened Ranch Potato Chips in 8 ounce bags is also recalled. It has the UPC number 83791272931 and best by date/batch code pairs of 27-Jul-26 and 26024070105, 27-Jul-26 and 26024070104, 3-Aug-26 and 26029070104, 3-Aug-26 and 26030070104, 10-Aug-26 and 26037070105, 10-Aug-26 and 26038070105, 17-Aug-26 and 26044070105, and 17-Aug-26 and 26045070105.

Dirty Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips in 2 ounce bags is recalled. The UPC number is 83791520148, and the best by date/batch code pairs are 3-Aug-26 and 26030070104, 3-Aug-26 and 26031070104, 3-Aug-26 and 26031070101, 10-Aug-26 and 26038070102, and 10-Aug-26 and 26038070103.

Zapp’s Salt and Vinegar Potato Chips in 1.5 ounce packages is included in this recall. The UPC number for this item is 83791010144, and the best by date/batch codes are 3-Aug-26 and 26030070101, 3-Aug-26 and 26031070101, 10-Aug-26 and 26036070102, and 10-Aug-26 and 26037070102.

Dirty Maui Onion Potato Chips in 2 ounce bags is recalled, with UPC number 83791520162, best by date 8-Aug-26, and batch code 26052070103. Zapp’s Big Cheezy Potato Chips in 2.5 ounce bags, with UPC number 83791192208, best by date 31-Aug-26, and batch code 26058070104 is included. Zapp’s Big Cheezy Potato Chips in 8 ounce bags is also recalled, with UPC number 83791192246 and best by/batch code pairs 31-Aug-26 and 26058070104 and 31-Aug-26 and 26059070104. Finally, Dirty Sour Cream and Onion Potato Chips in 2 ounce bags is recalled, with UPC number 83791520094, best by date 31-Aug-26, and batch code 26059070104. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

If you bought any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you ate any of these chips, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.